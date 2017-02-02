|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Swirl, sniff and spit: pinot noir lovers hit town
Hundreds of wine growers, buyers, and aficionados from around the world have descended on Wellington for a three-day celebration of New Zealand pinot noir. Wine exports in New Zealand are a billion-and-a-half dollar industry and since 2008, the amount of pinot noir New Zealand has exported has more than doubled from just under 6 million litres to just over 12 million. To consolidate that increase, Wine New Zealand hosts an annual pinot noir celebration, consisting of meetings and taste-tests. These allow local wineries to rub shoulders with international buyers and connoisseurs, make connections, and explain their offerings.