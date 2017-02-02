««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wolf Blass foundation sponsor of AFL women’s league

Wolf Blass is proud to extend their AFL relationship as a foundation sponsor of the AFL Women’s League kicking off this Friday night, with a clash between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park.

Angus Lilley, Marketing Director for Wolf Blass, said this sponsorship is an evolution of the brands ongoing relationship with the AFL which started in 2015 with Wolf Blass named Official Wine Partner,

“Wolf Blass is pleased to be continuing a tradition of involvement with the AFL and we are really proud to be a part of this exciting new era of football” he said.

In addition to the sponsorship, Wolf Blass has signed on Adelaide Crows recruit Abbey Holmes as an ambassador for their upcoming ‘Chase the Finals’ campaign which will send six lucky people attend the 4 Qualifying Finals, 2 Semi-Finals, 2 Preliminary Finals and, of course, the holy grail – the 2017 AFL Grand Final.

All matches for the 2017 NAB AFL Women's competition are FREE ENTRY with the exception of some Double Header matches.