Want to steward at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show?

Registrations are open to express your interest in Stewarding at the 2017 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show, which will be held at Sydney Olympic Park from 17-20 July. Michael Quirk, the Chief Wine Steward for the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show, told TheShout that volunteering as a Steward provides an excellent opportunity for those in the industry to build on their wine knowledge and palate. Not only does Stewarding add to your formal wine training through listening and watching the process of judging, but it also gives you the opportunity to understand how the wine show system works," said Quirk.