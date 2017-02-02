Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

2/02/2017

The Aus companies to suffer most from a Trump border tax

The Trump administration’s foreshadowed plans for a new tax on imports would hit a range of Australian companies including those selling wine, medical supplies, software and clothing, according to analysis by Citi. The border tax, said to be 20%, would cause major changes in trade flows across the world, especially for those countries where the US is a key market. However, Australia buys more from the US than it sells back. In 2015, Australia’s exports were $14.2 billion, while imports from the US were $33 billion. According to analysis at Citi, many of the larger Australian companies which have expanded to the US have significant local production which would cushion them from any new border tax

AWRI

Braud

Leeder Analytical

ICMD

SIMEI

Bayer

WID 2016