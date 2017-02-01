««« return to Daily Wine News index

Trump move canned

A Goulburn Valley-based wine producer has slammed the decision of President Donald Trump to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a step backwards for global trade. Andrew McPherson from Nagambie-based McPherson Wine said the new United States President was talking up ‘‘isolationism and trade barriers’’. President Trump lived up to his campaign promise on his first full day on the job on Monday last week when he signed an executive order to pull the US out of the contentious trade deal. The proposed trade agreement was to include 12 Pacific Rim countries, including Australia, in a mass trading bloc that would have included 40 per cent of global GDP.