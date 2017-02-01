««« return to Daily Wine News index

Ireland now officially wine country thanks to Dublin farm

Ireland is synonymous with Guinness and whiskey, but now Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon can be added to the list of native drinks. Vineyards are traditionally associated with the south of France or the Napa Valley in California, but a farm in Lusk in North County Dublin has resulted in Ireland being officially classed as a wine-growing nation. This corner of Leinster is a 21st century addition to the world’s vine growers thanks to global warming. RTE’s Eco Eye series is set to shine the spotlight on how the temperature rise across the planet could see Ireland becoming an unlikely wine region, while the potato could fail due to drought.