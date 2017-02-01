««« return to Daily Wine News index

Two in East Coast Ballance Farm Environment Awards

A GISBORNE winery, and a sheep and beef farm have been named among five finalists for the 2017 East Coast Ballance Farm Environment Awards. The awards will be presented in Gisborne at the Bushmere Arms on March 1, where the regional supreme winner will be announced. Eugene and Pania King from Kiriroa Station at Matawai, a 347ha sheep breeding and beef finishing property have become finalists along with Wrights Vineyard and Winery, operated by Geoff and Nicola Wright.