Dare to Pink this summer and #sipnzrose

Wine & lifestyle company Sip NZ is collaborating with New Zealand wine producers again this February to create another successful Dare to Pink #sipnzrose campaign.

“The aim of the initiative is to celebrate the pink lifestyle and the great diversity when it comes to New Zealand Rosé wines. That’s why we’re launching New Zealand’s first Rosé directory on sipnzrose.com to help wine lovers find their perfect pink drink and introduce them to producers around the country,” says Caro, co-founder of Sip NZ.

With over 60 pink wines on board, the collaborative campaign has more than doubled in size from last year and is set to make Rosé THE summer drink.

“New Zealand Rosé wines are set to take center stage across the country during the initiative, as wineries are celebrating their pink drink with Rosé lovers online, in their Cellar Doors, restaurants and in-store”, says Emily, co-founder of Sip NZ.

The 2017 initiative will run from Rosé o’clock on Friday February 3, 2017 through to Friday February 10th, with the second #nzroseday on Sunday February 5, 2017 during the long Waitangi weekend.

Find out more on sipnzrose.com and get involved in the initiative including their daily pink giveaways via #sipnzrose on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter (@sipnzrose).