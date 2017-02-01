««« return to Daily Wine News index

Moët Hennessy selects Havas as digital & social agency

Leading global luxury wine and spirit business Moët Hennessy Australia has picked Havas creative group as its digital and social agency of record following a competitive pitch that took place at the end of 2016. The win comes off the back of the successful work Havas owned PR, experiential and social agency, Red Agency, has been doing over the past year for Moët Hennessy. Havas and Red Agency will work together to deliver on a number of the brand briefs.