««« return to Daily Wine News index

A contemporary tribute to a wine legacy

Penfolds is paying tribute to their most influential wine maker, Max Schubert, with a new collection of wines that are aimed at millennials who want good and affordable wine that they can drink straight away. “The wines have between 5 percent and 10 percent oak with really low tannings; they feature fresher fruity flavors,” said Southeast Asian Penfolds ambassador Patrick Dowling during the luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton Jakarta recently. The luncheon revolved around the innovations by its former chief winemaker Schubert who was the creator of the iconic Australian red, Grange. The low tannins and oak contrast with Penfold’s usual deep red wines.