Pikes’ $1.5 Million Clare Valley Destination

One of the Clare Valley’s premier wine brands, the family–owned Pikes Wines, is about to embark on a project that will turn the base of the 33–year–old wine and beer company into a Mid North destination for food, wine and tourism. Famous for its quality Clare wines and striking fish logo, for more than 30 years Pikes Wines has been one of Clare Valley’s most renowned wineries. Started in 1984 by Andrew Pike and his brother Neil, the winery has evolved over the years to include a range of beers in 1996 (Pikes Beer Company), Pikes & Joyce (for their Adelaide Hills wines), while a brewery for their beer range opened in 2014. The next step: a Pikes visitors’ centre.