1/02/2017
89% of Aussies say they prefer to buy local
A new study has found that Aussie shoppers remain a patriotic bunch with a whopping 89 per cent of respondents agreeing they’d more likely buy an Australian made product. The study by research firm Roy Morgan pitted shoppers views of locally made goods over their cheaper Chinese alternatives. It found 30 per cent of us are likely to buy Chinese made goods based on price, while 48 per cent of respondents were less likely to buy the Chinese variant. Only 3 per cent say they’d be more likely to buy wine if it came from China, while 73 per cent are more likely to buy wine if it’s Australian.