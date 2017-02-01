««« return to Daily Wine News index

Shiraz style celebration

With Shiraz now the dominant wine for our largest export market, China, the dark-skinned variety was celebrated at recent NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) industry events which highlighted the versatility of new Shiraz clones.



DPI viticultural development officer, Darren Fahey, said 75 select wine industry members took part in special tasting events in Canberra and the Hunter Valley to explore wine style and the Shiraz clones which are best suited to local wine regions.



“In a changing climate and ever-evolving marketplace Shiraz clones offer viticulturists flexibility in grape production and the wine making process to deliver different styles which meet market demand,” Mr Fahey said.



“Wine Australia has supported Shiraz clonal trials in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, which explored varietal complexity and regional differences.



“These clones offer viticulturists the opportunity to bring new levels of market interest to their wines and the DPI workshops have encouraged many to consider the diversity and complexity different clones offer when developing Shiraz wines for specific markets.”



Participants investigated the history and diversity of Shiraz clones, and explored the latest research data in using clones to address climate change from South Australian Research and Development Institute viticultural research leader, Michael McCarthy.



Australian Wine Research Institute senior scientist, Tracey Siebert, hit the mark with research results showing how clones affect rotundone levels in wine and how new Shiraz clones can play an important role in managing rotundone levels.



Rotundone is the spicy, black pepper aroma favoured in Shiraz, which is found in the skin of the grape, which Shiraz grapes produce at higher levels than other cultivars and workshop tasting sessions put those qualities to the test.



Participants were able to evaluate premium, single-clonal Australian Shiraz wines, with a good representation of NSW wine, in sessions led by wine writer, Huon Hooke, wine maker and judge, PJ Charteris and Master of Wine, Nick Bullied.



Wine Australia’s Mark Rowley outlined region-specific market analysis of Shiraz in domestic and export market and Nick Dry gave participants advice and recommendations on selecting and growing Shiraz clones based on his hands-on experience at Yalumba Nurseries.