Wildfires devastate chilean Wine country

At least 10 people are dead and more than 100 vineyards are scorched as firefighters struggle to bring dozens of blazes under control. Wildfires have ravaged Chile's Central Valley for close to two weeks now, and at least 100 vineyards in the Maule and Colchagua regions have been damaged or destroyed in the blazes. President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency Jan. 20, calling the fires some of the worst in the nation's history. As of yesterday afternoon, 53 blazes were still being fought nationwide, with 48 under control and two extinguished, according to CONAF, Chile's National Forest Corporation. Its staff estimates that over 676,000 acres of land have been impacted so far.