31/01/2017
US wine market looks promising for NZ
The United States is shaping up as an increasingly attractive market for wine exporters, barring any major adverse trading changes under President Donald Trump's Administration. Rabobank's latest wine quarterly report showed US wine imports continued to grow in 2016, rising 2% by value and 3% by volume. Italy remained the largest source of imports but growth was being driven by sparkling wines which were up 20% for the first eight months of the year compared to the previous corresponding period.