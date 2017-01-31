««« return to Daily Wine News index

Pinot Noir descends on our nation’s capital

The vinous international spotlight will be on New Zealand’s capital this week with the Pinot Noir NZ 2017 celebration, described as the best Pinot Noir event on the planet.

600 of the most influential wine writers, industry experts and imbibers from twenty countries will congregate on the Wellington waterfront on Tuesday for three days packed full of inspirational speakers, tastings and an overall submergence in New Zealand’s most compelling red grape variety – Pinot Noir.

Actor and winery owner Sam Neill will be there; "It’s wonderful to be back in Wellington for Pinot Noir NZ 2017 – a must for New Zealand’s wine industry and anyone involved in producing, selling or writing about Pinot Noir.”

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with Pinot affiliated friends from all over the world – always a colourful mix of fellow farmers, aficionados’ and revellers. It’s wine we’re celebrating, so there’s a tendency to have some fun along the way.”

The pinot activity isn’t just reserved for the experts. The entire capital city has got on board with the celebrations, declaring itself to be in the throes of a ‘Summer of Pinot’. The promotion kicked off last Friday, with 44 of the regions hottest bars and restaurants encouraging their punters to grab their ‘pinot passports’ and collect a stamp for simply drinking a glass of Pinot Noir.

Wellingtonians showed their love of Pinot, by also snapping up all 650 tickets to the dynamic Pinot Noir festival Pinot Palooza, taking place on the waterfront tonight.

Ben Glover, the Chair of the Pinot Noir NZ Celebration is looking forward to seeing the week kick off. ”After three years of planning for Pinot 2017, we are finally under starters orders with a glass in hand, engaged and ready to sniff swirl taste talk discuss and immerse ourselves in the most inspiring and cerebral grape variety on the planet. 115 of our best Pinot Noir producers from all around the country have descended on the capital to show the world who they are and what they’ve got — the next 3 days will be epic.”