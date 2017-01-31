|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Pernod Ricard winemakers appoints new global agency
The appointment follows a competitive review with creative and strategic work covering a range of brands including JACOB’S CREEK. Digital work is also a key element of the remit covering JACOB’S CREEK and a number of other global wine brands. “We are pleased to appoint the team at AnalogFolk as global brand building partner for JACOB’S CREEK. Matt leads a strong team, and as much as we value their creative, strategic and digital capabilities, we also believe in the importance of a strong cultural fit with the Pernod Ricard business and our marketing team,” said Derek Oliver, Global Marketing Director, JACOB’S CREEK.