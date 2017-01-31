««« return to Daily Wine News index

Passions come together

Arriving at Maygar’s Hill Winery and Vineyard in Longwood East, owner/operator and viticulturist Jenny Houghton is nowhere to be seen. After popping into the gorgeous brick cellar door, nestled among 2.43ha of cabernet and shiraz vines, there is still no sign of Ms Houghton. However, wandering up the gravel path toward the winery’s cottage that overlooks the property, Ms Houghton can be seen working vigorously in the garden, tearing out weeds and turning on sprinklers. A formidable woman, Ms Houghton works harder than most to run the boutique winery and bed and breakfast, even pruning her vines each season all on her own.