««« return to Daily Wine News index

McLaren vale expands presence on east coast

A long-standing fixture in the industry, McLaren Vale winery, Shottesbrooke Vineyards, is expanding its footprint in the eastern states by today confirming an exciting new partnership with leading family-owned wine distributor, The Wine Company (TWC).

Founded over three decades ago, Shottesbrooke is a second-generation wine business boasting an extensive portfolio of wines produced from the premium wine growing regions of McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills, and has tirelessly focused its efforts on producing outstanding wines that are approachable, drinkable and regionally identifiable.

Sourcing fruit from estate-grown vineyards, whilst also working closely with several dedicated growers from each region, specific sites are carefully chosen for their unique character and ability to produce fruit with both elegance and individuality.

Apart from an excellent reputation for producing fine wines, Shottesbrooke’s stand-out feature is its state-of-the-art winery complex, which has recently undergone a transformation to ensure longevity and the ability to meet market demand well into the future.

Combining new technology with traditional winemaking techniques, the winery team are able to remain in complete control of each individual parcel of fruit, whilst maintaining the high quality standards for which Shottesbrooke is known.

Of the new partnership, Shottesbrooke General Manager and Winemaker, Hamish Maguire, said that the company had been seeking a strong distribution partner on the east coast for some time, and had approached TWC with this goal in mind.

“After many years of building our portfolio, we are very excited that our brand is now being represented by such an experienced and professional sales force with an outstanding track-record on the east coast of Australia.”

“TWC will play a crucial role in showcasing our brand within Australia’s largest wine market. We see this as a unique opportunity to partner with a likeminded business, and expand our brand presence in the domestic arena.”

“Our extensive portfolio delivers a great value proposition for customers. It accommodates all margin and quality expectations across several price positions, from entry level, easy drinking wines, through to our super premium Reserve Series.”

“We will be working closely with TWC to ensure a strong, mutually beneficial partnership, providing value to their customers, whilst growing our brand domestically through their well-established distribution network.”

Likewise, Peter Yeoman, General Manager of TWC couldn’t be happier with the partnership.

“The McLaren Vale and Adelaide Hills regions are producing some of the best wines in Australia, and the introduction of this well-known boutique brand supports, and enhances, what is now a market leading portfolio. TWC welcomes Shottesbrooke on board and we look forward to working with the brand whilst maintaining the reputable position they already hold within the marketplace.”

The partnership will commence on Monday, 2nd of March.