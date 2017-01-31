««« return to Daily Wine News index

Adelaide hills' wineries receive state funding

Ten Adelaide Hills' wineries will receive up to $25,000 each as part of the State Government's new $1 million Cellar Door Grants Program. The Cellar Door Grants Program assists wineries to upgrade and diversify their cellar doors. This could include adding an exclusive tasting room, bed and breakfast facility or educational program. As a further boost in funding to the region, the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Association will receive $16,000 in funding under the Regional Wine Industry Association Grants Program.