Nigel Westblade joins Peter Lehmann as chief winemaker

Casella Family Brands is delighted to announce the appointment of Nigel Westblade as Chief Winemaker for Peter Lehmann Wines. Commencing in mid February 2017, Nigel will assume responsibility for all aspects of wine production across the Peter Lehmann portfolio, whilst being ably assisted by the Winemaking and Viticulture teams.

Since graduating from the University of Adelaide with a Graduate Diploma in Oenology, Nigel has garnered exceptional winemaking experience. His career began working for Cape Jaffa Wines in the Limestone Coast region of South Australia. Four years later, he moved to E. & J. Gallo Winery as a Research Winemaker where he gained valuable experience in making a breadth of wine styles for specific research projects. In 2008 he joined Casella Family Brands as a Vintage Winemaker, whilst also acting as Consultant Head Winemaker for Weilong Grape Wine Company in China.

To ensure a seamless transition Casella Family Brands is delighted to confirm Peter Scholz will continue as Winemaking Consultant. Peter will be undertaking his 37th vintage at Peter Lehmann Wines. His Barossa winemaking experience is second to none; dating back to Saltram’s when he worked with Peter Lehmann himself. With infinite knowledge across the length and breadth of the Barossa, Peter will mentor the team to ensure the pedigree of winemaking at Peter Lehmann Wines continues well into the future.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be taking over the reins at Peter Lehmann. I’m looking forward to joining the 2017 vintage and continuing the high quality of wines that the brand is known and admired for. Peter Lehmann’s long-standing relationships with some of South Australia’s most renowned growers means we have access to an outstanding supply of vineyard resources which is every winemaker’s dream. In addition, my family and I are very much looking forward to joining the Barossa community.” said Nigel.

John Casella comments “We are confident that Nigel’s appointment will be a consistent evolution for the Peter Lehmann winery. With his passion and talent for winemaking, excellent leadership skills and highly regarded professional expertise, we are certain that Nigel will build on the excellent foundations of the brand. I know Nigel is honoured to continue Peter Lehmann’s legacy and we look forward to seeing the team drive the brand forward under his leadership.”

Casella Family Brands is also proud to announce the promotion of Tim Dolan to Senior Winemaker, Peter Lehmann Wines with immediate effect. Tim began working with Peter Lehmann in 2011 in a contract position under then Chief Winemaker Andrew Wigan and became a full time member of the team in vintage 2013.

Tim’s family connection to Peter Lehmann dates back even further as his grandfather Bryan was the General Manager/Winemaker of Saltram until 1959, when he employed a promising young winemaker called Peter Lehmann to take over his position.

John Casella said; “Tim has proven himself to be a talented and highly competent winemaker brimming with passion and ideas. We look forward to seeing him flourish in his new role.”