Global wine supply balancing out

Global wine inventories have been trending downwards in recent years and, while some see this as a shift towards a supply shortage, Rabobank’s latest Global Wine Quarterly says it marks a continued move towards balance – albeit with variations in geography, varietal and price segments. The report warns this move towards a more balanced supply could create challenges for certain wine-sourcing models, such asset-light business models in some regions.