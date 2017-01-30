««« return to Daily Wine News index

Vidal winemaker passionate about chardonnay

Vidal Estate winemaker Hugh Crichton is working hard to put Hawkes Bay chardonnay on the international stage. He has just presented a master class on it in London at an event that showcased the best of New Zealand in front of hundreds of wine writers, top industry and enthusiasts. "It's exciting and I'm on a bit of a crusade to take New Zealand chardonnay to the world," Crichton said. "I'm fanatical about chardonnay, it's my baby really."