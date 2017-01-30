Daily Wine News

30/01/2017

Mt Gambier mayor failed to declare winery ownership

A regional mayor has failed to declare ownership of a Coonawarra winery and that he used a taxpayer-funded business trip to China to meet with his new co-owner about the purchase. Mount Gambier Mayor Andrew Lee, 57, was a member of the State Government-organised Shandong Business Mission to the Chinese province in April 2016. The Advertiser understands during the four-day trip Mr Lee met Chinese businessman, Gang Ye, who later became his partner in the purchase of Rymill Coonawarra winery, near Penola.

