|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/01/2017
Mt Gambier mayor failed to declare winery ownership
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A regional mayor has failed to declare ownership of a Coonawarra winery and that he used a taxpayer-funded business trip to China to meet with his new co-owner about the purchase. Mount Gambier Mayor Andrew Lee, 57, was a member of the State Government-organised Shandong Business Mission to the Chinese province in April 2016. The Advertiser understands during the four-day trip Mr Lee met Chinese businessman, Gang Ye, who later became his partner in the purchase of Rymill Coonawarra winery, near Penola.