Yellow Tail $5m Super Bowl ad ‘absolutely’ worth it

The global marketing boss of Casella Family Brands has said the $5m investment in a 30 second ad for Yellow Tail Wine, was “absolutely” worth the expected 85% viewer reach at the Super Bowl. Casella Family Brands, together with Havas Media, bought individual media slots in 70 markets across the US, making Yellow Tail the first wine brand to advertise at the US’ largest sporting event in forty years. The brand was able to find a loop hole to Anheuser-Busch InBev’s exclusive alcohol ad rights, which prevent other alcohol brands from placing national ads during Super Bowl, through regional media buys.