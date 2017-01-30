««« return to Daily Wine News index

China import round-up: Australia grows by 40%

New figures show that China imported more wine by volume and value in 2016 versus 2015, with France and Australia leading the way. Australian wines scored a 40% increase in volume and 23% increase in value in the year 2016. China reduced the import tariffs on Australian wines to 8.4% in 2016, as part of a free trade agreement between the nations (ChAFTA). Although the actual impact on costs was still ‘limited’, the agreement has ‘given great confidence’ to producers, importers and distributors, said several trade observers in a recent group Interview with DecanterChina.com.