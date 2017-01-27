««« return to Daily Wine News index

How premium Australian wine is finding a new market

Australia, perhaps more than any other major wine-producing country in the world, has suffered from a deep sense of misunderstanding among American consumers. For years, the perception, in general, was of a nation that tended to produce a single style of wine, regardless of where in that vast continent it came from. This worked well for the Australian wine industry for a time, but eventually, as the wine world changed, and as consumer tastes inevitably shifted away from decidedly fruit-forward bottlings, it suffered. Only now is Australian wine climbing back to prominence in the United States.