|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/01/2017
Wine industry cautious about free trade headwinds
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The value of Australian wine exports continues to surge, with the latest round of export statistics showing export values climbed to $2.22 billion in the year to December 2016. Export value growth has been skewed to the more expensive end of the market, with growth in premium wines outpacing cheaper price points. Even in the United Kingdom, Australia's largest market by volume, consumers are gradually shifting up the value chain, something Wine Australia chief executive Andreas Clark believes is part of a global shift to the premium end of the market