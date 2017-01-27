««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine shipments, sales increase in 2016

Continuing an expansion that has lasted more than 20 years, U.S. wine shipments grew 2.8 percent in volume last year even as competition increased from cheaper-priced imports, according to industry figures released Wednesday. Revenue from domestic wine sales jumped 4 percent last year as Americans continued to trade up for higher-priced wines, according to data published by BW 166, a Santa Rosa consulting firm. The price for the average bottle of wine sold in the U.S. surpassed $10 for the first time, a reflection of consumers’ willingness to pay more for better wines.