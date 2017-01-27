««« return to Daily Wine News index

China now Australia’s great wine hope

Value sales are up by an impressive 40% in mainland Chine, while year on year volume sales are up even further – by 45%. While the UK remains Australia’s number on market by volume sales, it is no longer top for value sales, having been overtaken by China. However, exports to the UK suffered their biggest hit at the bulk end of the market, while premium wine sales enjoyed growth. Australian wine exports to the UK at AU$10/litre and above grew by 25% to $28 million, while exports below $5/litre dipped by 10% to 287 million.