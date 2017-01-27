««« return to Daily Wine News index

Yalumba signs off Trade Mark battle

Yalumba has decided not to pursue an appeal to the Full Bench of the Federal Court after losing a Trade Mark decision late in 2016. Today (January 27) was the final day for an appeal to be lodged. Yalumba lost a Federal Court trademark case it hoped would prevent Jacob’s Creek from using the word ‘signature’ to describe a range of Barossa wines. The case was dismissed on December 14, 2016, but in making the determination Judge Natalie Charlesworth acknowledged Yalumba’s rights in its Trade Mark for “The Signature” and found Trade Mark usage by Pernod Ricard.