Wine festival one for the calendar

After three years the annual Bridge Pa Wine Festival has enjoyed continuous success; becoming a much-loved event on the Hawke's Bay calendar since it started in 2015. Saturday's festival, which involved eight wineries in the Bridge Pa Triangle Wine District, went off without a hitch despite poor weather forecasts. Bridge Pa Triangle Wine District Association spokesman Paul Ham said the crowd numbers reached more than 1800 and included festival-goers from Palmerston North, Wellington and even Auckland.