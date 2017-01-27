|Grapegrower & Winemaker
NZ wine exports face blow after US TPP withdrawal
New Zealand wine exports could face a major blow after newly elected US president Donald Trump upended the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that would otherwise see the removal of tariff on Kiwi wines into the US market. The 12-nation trade pact was designed to enhance economic ties among the participating countries by scrapping tariffs on most goods. It was expected to give a further boost to New Zealand’s wine exports to the US, its biggest wine destination.