ADT 2017: Spain and Italy strong for their 1%

A quick glance around at London’s very well attended Australia Day Tasting on Tuesday (January 24) showed that very few producers were without Italian and Spanish varieties such as Tempranillo, Fiano and Vermentino - one of Austria’s fastest growing grapes. While these Italian and Spanish varieties (along with Prosecco, Durif, Malbec, Montepulciano, Tempranillo among others) make up less than 1% of Oz’s total vineyard area, it is clear that their collective influence continues to far exceed this percentage when it comes to appearances on shelves and Australian wine lists.