Spotlight on NZ wine

New Zealand is under the spotlight as a world-class wine producer over the next two weeks. An influx of international media and wine trade are arriving to attend a series of events that will showcase the country’s diverse regions and wine styles. New Zealand Winegrowers are hosting over 90 international wine experts from around 20 countries at several events across the country including the Aromatics Symposium in Nelson, Pinot Noir NZ 2017 in Wellington, and Classic Reds in Hawke’s Bay.