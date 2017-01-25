««« return to Daily Wine News index

Decibel Wines among new generation of wineries

It's something of an irony that youthful ideas and energy built the modern wine industry, but now young people find it hard to get a look in. Those days of hell-for-leather growth driven by youthful adventurers have been replaced by a surfeit of corporate blandness. Smaller wineries are being swallowed by big players, resulting in fewer jobs. The high prices of vineyard land makes it harder for those without fat bank accounts to do their own thing. And yet some are finding a way. They operate in the shadows of the labels created by the preceding generation, doing it tough but at the same time doing very good, exciting things.