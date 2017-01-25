««« return to Daily Wine News index

3 ASX shares with big overseas potential

Treasury Wine Estates is Australia’s listed wine giant with brands such as Penfolds and Yellowglen, it has a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The Australia & New Zealand region is the third highest earning region for Treasury Wine Estates, with the Americas and Asia earning more. Thanks to its purchase of Diageo Wine, it managed to more than double its net profit after tax and earnings per share with the dividend increasing by 43% last year. Treasury Wine is trading at 29.6x FY17’s estimated earnings with a dividend yield of 1.81%.