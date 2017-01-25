|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Granite Belt vineyards thrive through summer
While the recent high temperatures may have taken a toll on residents, Granite Belt wineries have thrived under the conditions. Symphony Hill winemaker Mike Hayes said the higher than average temperatures haven't had a great affect on Granite Belt grapes, unlike other wineries around the country. "It hasn't really affected the grapes to a degree,” Mr Hayes said. "The heat hasn't been as bad as in other parts of Australia. "South Australia is experiencing 43 and 44 (degrees), they're having some issues down there because the vines are racing through in maturity and what can happen is all varieties can come in at once.”