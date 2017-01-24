««« return to Daily Wine News index

There’s an app for that, too

The technology to help the wine and grape community get through the 2017 vintage fits into a pocket. This week has delivered the latest news on two phone apps, one for grapegrowers and one for winemakers. One will help winemakers manage ferments in vintage 2017, the other has been designed to help grapegrowers monitor water stress in their vineyards. The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) has launched an online version of a Ferment Simulator –allowing winemakers to track ferments online and identify problem ferments earlier.