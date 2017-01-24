««« return to Daily Wine News index

Ciobo says hope among agricultural sectors for TPP

Australia's Trade Minister says a version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) '12 minus one' could still be an option for the remaining countries wishing to ratify a deal. It's been referred to as 'the dodgiest deal you've never heard of' and now, Fact Check answers your questions on the TPP. With US President Donald Trump officially pulling the USA out of the 12-country agreement, Steve Ciobo said the agreement represented some significant gains, and a number of countries still supported the deal.