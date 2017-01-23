««« return to Daily Wine News index

'Space wine' grape seeds launched near Adelaide

Thirty-six students from 12 nations have successfully launched monitoring equipment — and grape seeds — into the stratosphere. An array of monitoring and filming equipment was tethered to the balloons, as well as a packet of local grape seeds. "When [the grape seeds] come back down we are going to get our resident biologist to do some experiments on them and see if the seeds are still viable after they have gone into space," student Jessica Todd said. "We are hoping that, following this, we can plant them and grow some space wine."