««« return to Daily Wine News index

WSTA’s Brexit advice to wine & spirit companies

As the UK looks to Brexit, the UK's Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) wants to see trade deals that minimize disruption and create new opportunities. It says the industry needs to get involved to help prepare the ground, and collaboration can also help individual businesses prepare. Theresa May delivered her highly-anticipated Brexit speech on Tuesday (Jan 17), setting out a 12-point Brexit plan and stating that the UK will have to leave the single market. In response, the WSTA has welcomed the aim to achieve tariff-free access to the single market.