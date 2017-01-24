««« return to Daily Wine News index

Yealands appoints Adrian Garforth MW as CEO

Garforth replaces Jason Judkins, who had led the company for the previous nine years. Commenting on his appointment, company founder Peter Yealand said: “It was always going to be a challenge replacing someone of Jason’s calibre, however Adrian brings with him a wealth of international business development experience in addition to his globally recognised wine qualifications.” Garforth has previously worked with Yealands in Europe on a consultancy basis, in addition to working in global wine importation and distribution, consulting to UK restaurants and developing wine education programmes.