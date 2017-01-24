««« return to Daily Wine News index

14 Degrees quenches thirst for growth

Manhattan Associates, Inc. today announced that 14 Degrees, the distributor arm of Rathbone Wine Group, one of Australia’s leading producers of premium quality wines, has completed a successful implementation of Manhattan’s warehouse and distribution management solution Manhattan SCALE™. Within just a few months of the solution’s deployment at its Port Melbourne distribution center in Victoria, Australia, 14 Degrees has reported accelerated goods flows, improved on-shelf availability for customers’ products, a 99.9 percent inventory accuracy level and a 25 percent gain in productivity.