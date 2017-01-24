|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/01/2017
14 Degrees quenches thirst for growth
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Manhattan Associates, Inc. today announced that 14 Degrees, the distributor arm of Rathbone Wine Group, one of Australia’s leading producers of premium quality wines, has completed a successful implementation of Manhattan’s warehouse and distribution management solution Manhattan SCALE™. Within just a few months of the solution’s deployment at its Port Melbourne distribution center in Victoria, Australia, 14 Degrees has reported accelerated goods flows, improved on-shelf availability for customers’ products, a 99.9 percent inventory accuracy level and a 25 percent gain in productivity.