Australian Sommeliers en route for trip of a lifetime

Following the success of 2016’s inaugural Sommit Scholarship, New Zealand Winegrowers will host ten of Australia’s top sommeliers across the ditch over the next fortnight.

Joined by 20 of their peers from around the world, the Australian scholars will embark on one of two intensive wine itineraries between 24 January and 9 February 2017. Each itinerary will include a one and a half day “Sommit” hosted by New Zealand based Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas and Master of Wine Stephen Wong, targeted exclusively at the interests of sommeliers, and include a deep dive into the little-known, unique aspects of New Zealand wine.

The first Sommit will be held on Waiheke Island, known as the ‘Island of wine’, situated in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf. Attendees then travel to the Aromatics Symposium in Nelson, before crossing the Cook Strait to Pinot Noir NZ 2017 in Wellington. Described as ‘the best Pinot Noir event on the planet’, the sold out Pinot2017 showcases top New Zealand Pinot Noir, and attracts some of the world’s greatest minds and palates on the subject including Jancis Robinson OBE, Master of Wine and Sake Ken Ohashi and Tool frontman and winery owner Maynard James Keenan.

Following Pinot2017, the second Sommit will take place in Wairarapa, and is preceded by a Classic Reds Symposium held in Hawke’s Bay, featuring Syrah, Cabernets and Merlot. The Symposium will include a full day Classic Reds Masterclass, showcasing the best examples of these varieties, following specific themes.

“We are delighted to once again welcome such an influential group of Australian sommeliers to the many and varied New Zealand wine regions this month,” says Natalie Corkery, New Zealand Winegrowers Australia Manager. “Australia is our most mature export market and is ready to further explore the continuing evolution of New Zealand wine. Through immersing themselves in our local industry and gaining greater understanding of the premium wines we have to offer, Sommit scholars will be in the best position to transmit this knowledge and passion to their own restaurant customers on their return.”

The ten Australian Sommit scholars are:

Alexander Kirkwood, Aria, NSW

Seamus Brandt, Rockpool Bar and Grill Sydney, NSW

Nathanial Hatwell, Mercado, NSW

Banjo Harris Plane, Bar Liberty, VIC

David Lawler, Comptoir, VIC

Eva Hudson, Attica, VIC

Aleks Balodis, Otto Ristorante, QLD

Olivia Evans, The Wolfe, QLD

Jonathan Brook, Orana, SA

Josie Phillips, UK (previously Duende Tapas Bar, WA)

Visit www.nzwine.com/sommelierscholarship for more information.