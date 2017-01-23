««« return to Daily Wine News index

Clare Valley wine producers predict bumper crop

One of South Australia's biggest wine-producing regions is experiencing a delayed harvest, but despite the slow start winemakers are predicting a bumper crop this season. Winemakers across the Clare Valley have seen the harvest season fall about three weeks behind schedule because of a wetter than average summer across the valley. Taylors Wines senior brand ambassador Cherry Stowman, who is based in the Clare Valley, said high rainfall and cooler temperatures during September and October had also contributed to the grapes' slow development throughout the region.