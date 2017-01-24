|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/01/2017
Wine industry reinforces support for TPP
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The wine industry has welcomed the announcement by Trade Minister Steve Ciobo that the Federal Government will this year go ahead with the ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Winemakers Federation of Australia chief executive Tony Battaglene today commended the efforts of the Government in pursuing its “ambitious program of trade liberalisation”. “The TPP offers tremendous opportunities for our sector and the promise of wealth creation in regional Australia as well as to the national economy,” Mr Battaglene said.