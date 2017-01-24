««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine industry reinforces support for TPP

The wine industry has welcomed the announcement by Trade Minister Steve Ciobo that the Federal Government will this year go ahead with the ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Winemakers Federation of Australia chief executive Tony Battaglene today commended the efforts of the Government in pursuing its “ambitious program of trade liberalisation”. “The TPP offers tremendous opportunities for our sector and the promise of wealth creation in regional Australia as well as to the national economy,” Mr Battaglene said.