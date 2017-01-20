««« return to Daily Wine News index

English fizz: The rise of UK sparkling wines

The bowel movements of badgers is not a common topic of wine conversation. But for Emma Rice, chief winemaker at Hattingley Valley in Hampshire and the current United Kingdom Vineyard Association Winemaker of the Year, badgers are just one of many problems that beset grape growers in southern England. "Viticulture in the UK is extreme," she tells me as we sit down over a glass of her award-winning sparkling wines. "We can get frost, wind, rain, mildew, botrytis – everything that can go wrong often does. In 2012, when we just didn't have a summer, we picked only five per cent of the grapes we normally harvest."