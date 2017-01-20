|Grapegrower & Winemaker
20/01/2017
"Brexit exciting development" - NZ Winegrowers CEO
The CEO of trade organisation New Zealand Winegrowers has said that Brexit is an exciting opportunity for the wine trade. Speaking to just-drinks today, Philip Gregan said the UK's decision to leave the European Union would be a positive move in the medium- to long-term. "From a wine perspective, you're going to have the world's largest imported wine market, which is the US, and the world's second largest imported wine market, the UK, outside of the realm of the EU, which has been a dominant force in global wine trade. That's an exciting development... in the long term."