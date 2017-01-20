««« return to Daily Wine News index

Novel New Zealand varieties find place on wine lists

New Zealand’s ‘monoculture’ of Sauvignon Blanc is being nibbled at by varieties like Albariño and Grüner Veltliner, some merchants are reporting. While quantities are tiny – Pinot Noir and Sauvignon still account for 70% and 74% of plantings respectively – ‘New Zealand is trying to show the world they are more than Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc’, as one buyer, Sergio Persi of Hallgarten Druitt & Novum told Imbibe. And distributors such as Negociants UK, Berkmann and others report considerable success with more unusual varieties.